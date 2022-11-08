Rihanna Confirms She Won’t Keep Her Baby Out Of Public Eye Forever: ‘That’s Not Me’

Rihanna revealed that she doesn’t plan to keep her son, 6 months, out of the spotlight for his whole life. The singer, 34, opened up about parenthood and how she and A$AP Rocky, 34, are currently navigating the new part of their lives in a new interview, promoting her new Savage x Fenty show with The Associated Press, on Monday, November 7. After she explained how they “haven’t gotten around” to being public with their baby, the interviewer asked to confirm that she wouldn’t keep him out of the public view forever. “No! That’s not me,” she said.

When the interviewer asked about her not sharing many details about her son since giving birth in May, Rihanna seemed to imply that in the future they will share their child with the world with time. “We just didn’t get around to it yet. We’ve just been living. I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with just getting it out there,” she said.

The “Work” singer also opened up about the “challenges” of raising a baby in the spotlight, and there’s still so much they want to do as parents. “We want to go to the park and we want to go everywhere and take walks and things that we want to do as parents with him, but since we haven’t gotten around to sharing him with the world,” she explained. “We have to navigate extremely, extremely cautiously right now.”

Aside from being careful, Rihanna opened up about how much she adores being a mom in another interview with Access Hollywood. “Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”

With her sure-to-be-excellent Super Bowl Halftime performance on the horizon and fans excited for her next album, Rihanna has certainly been busy in addition to being a mom. The singer recently made her grand return to music with “Lift Me Up,” a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Balancing her many projects and motherhood is no small feat, and sources close to the Grammy winner revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she credits her team with helping her. “The secret to Rihanna being able to balance it all is the great team she has behind her in all areas and that includes Rocky. He’s her MVP,” they said. “She has also built a very tight team of people around her that she trusts to help her keep every aspect of her work life under control so that she can devote most of her time to doing all the creative [tasks].”