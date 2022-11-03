Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 Trailer: Rihanna Dances In Lingerie With Taraji P. Henson & More

Rihanna, 34, is gearing up for her fourth annual Savage x Fenty fashion show, which airs Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video. The recently-released trailer shows the new mom dancing in lingerie with a bunch of backup dancers. We also get a glimpse into the stars tapped to perform in the show, including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell, with appearances from Taraji P Henson, Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, and more.

The rest of the stars set to appear in Savage X Fenty Vol 4 include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Simu Liu, Taylour Paige, Precious Lee, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Angela Aguilar, Lara Stone, Marsai Martin, Rickey Thompson, Winston Duke, and Zach Miko. There’s also been reports that Johnny Depp is set to appear.

The Savage X Fenty show celebrates Rihanna’s widely-successful fashion brand. New size-inclusive lingerie will be available to shop on Amazon the same day the show streams on Prime Video. The past three shows were huge hits with Rihanna’s fans.

This will be RiRi’s first Savage x Fenty show since welcoming her son in May. A source previously revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was working on a maternity line for Savage x Fenty. “She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy,” the insider said.

Rihanna is also back to focusing on her music career. Her new song “Lift Me Up” is the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It’s the first new Rihanna track in over six years. The deeply emotional and moving song pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in Aug. 2020.