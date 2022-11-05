Britney Spears Dances In Hot Pink Bikini Bottom & White Crop Top: Watch

Britney Spears, 40, got some attention for her fun dance moves in a new video she shared on Nov. 4. The singer shook her hips and moved her arms in various directions as she felt the music while wearing a white crop top and hot pink bikini bottoms, in the eye-catching clip. She had her hair down and also wore white boots as she flashed a lot of smiles and looked like her was having a great time.

Although the beauty didn’t caption the post, it still brought on a lot of compliments and likes from fans. Some commented on her enthusiastic energy while others called her toned figure inspirational. It was yet another dancing video in which Britney looked like she was thoroughly enjoying herself.

Before her latest post, a source told us that Britney and her husband Sam Asghari, 28, have “not given up” on having a baby together. The “Sometimes” crooner suffered from a miscarriage in May and was open about the struggles on social media. “Britney has not given up on her plans to have a baby with Sam,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After her miscarriage, which she was outspoken about, she had a lot of support from her fans telling her to not give up on this, and this was so helpful to her to learn that so many others have gone through what she went through.”

“In recent months, she has had to deal with a lot of negative energy surrounding her family and she really wants nothing more than to be able to move on,” the source continued. “They both believe that having this baby will bring so much light and love into their lives. Britney has wanted to give Sam a child for many years, which she has discussed. She thinks that he will be the most amazing daddy ever and she cannot wait to see him holding their child in his arms. She is comforted by the thoughts of this.”

Britney and Sam were married in June, less than a year after she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship. Since then, they have seemed pretty inseparable and often show off their love in videos and photos. In Sept., the couple spent some time together on a boat and happily showed off PDA while posing for video clips. Britney called the outing and time together, “sooo good.”