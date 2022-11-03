Sunny Hostin Calls Out White Suburban Women For Voting For GOP: ‘It’s Almost Like Roaches Voting For Raid”

Sunny Hostin was shocked to learn that there are many white women in the suburbs who plan to vote Republican in the upcoming midterm elections on November 8. The View host called out women voting against their own self-interests (namely healthcare) with a vivid metaphor during a “Hot Topic” discussion on the show on Thursday, November 3. “What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid,” she said.

After Sunny made the comparison, The View’s conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke up to argue against the statement, but Sunny continued and predicted that a Republican win would be similar to the dystopian society in the popular Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. “They’re voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in The Handmaid’s Tale?” she said.

Alyssa retorted by calling Sunny’s remark “insulting” and explained that different people elect based on a variety of issues. “Do we love democracy or not? Because just saying that it’s insulting to the voter. People make up decisions on what’s right to their family, and the idea that you should have a say for everyone else’s vote…” she said, before Sunny further explained her reasoning.

Sunny seemed to imply that the reason she felt that white suburban women voting for Republicans would be against their self-interest was related to abortion rights, and the right to choose. “I am very surprised that white, Republican, suburban women are voting against their own healthcare,” she said.

Alyssa brought up recent comments that Sunny made, where she said that she doesn’t agree with abortion personally, because of her Catholic faith (although she did say that she believes that women should have the choice), and Sunny explained that her view has not “evolved,” and she still feels that it’s important for women to have the right to choose. “I believe that abortion is wrong for me. There’s a separation between government and church, and I do not have the right to tell someone else. However, they are voting against their own self-interest,” she said.

The audience applauded Sunny’s point, but co-host Sara Haines also reiterated that “everyone has a priority list,” noting that while she was passionate about abortion issues, she was very concerned about election deniers in the 2020 election. After some more discussion, the hosts went to a commercial break shortly after.