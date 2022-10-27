Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bought A ‘Total Dream’ Beach House For 1st Home Together (Exclusive)

Image Credit: IPA/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, bought a stunning beach house in a celeb friendly enclave in Santa Barbara County and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they had romance on their minds when they made the $14.5 million purchase. “This house is the perfect romantic getaway spot for Kourtney and Travis,” the source explained. “They’re in love with the Santa Barbara area, it’s where they got engaged and where they first got married, it’s a very special place for them and somewhere they love to spend time.”

Kourtney and Travis celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on October 17 by recreating the elaborate proposal on the beach in front of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito. According to the real estate site The Dirt, less than a week later, on October 21, they closed on their new home, a mere 5 miles down the beach from where Travis popped the question and our source revealed that the home’s “perfect location” was a big draw for the couple. “This new house in only about 10 minutes away from the beach where they got engaged, the location is a total dream because it’s very low-key and exclusive and they have this huge beachfront,” the source added. “It’s not going to be their main home, it’s a fun romantic escape for them.”

The four-bedroom home will give the newlyweds a chance to escape the “noise” of their busy lives in Los Angeles, a second source close to the couple shared. “When they go there, they feel like they are in their own private world, where they are not bothered by the noise of their super busy lives,” the source revealed. “It’s their little slice of heaven. By purchasing a home nearby, they felt like they will be able to live in this love bubble every single time they step foot in their home.”

According to a gallery of photos provided by TMZ (seen here), the 2,142-square-foot coastal home has a soundproof deck with steps leading right down to the sand. The home features an open-concept design with floor to ceiling windows facing out onto the Pacific Ocean. The PDA loving couple can curl up for romantic nights in front a wood-burning fireplace. An outdoor shower and their own Tesla charging station are just a few of the fun features.

Travis and Kourtney have six kids between them so the four-bedroom house won’t be big enough for all their offspring. In fact they currently live separately, just a block away from each other, inside the gated Calabasas community Estate at the Oaks. Kourtney and her three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, live in the six-bedroom estate she purchased in 2014. While Travis and his kids — son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, — reside in a home just down the street.

In an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Kourtney explained why she and Travis still live in their own houses. “I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” she revealed. “I carpool every morning. Then I go straight to his house and have matcha — he has it ready for me,” she continued. “And then we have matcha and talk and hang out and work out together, and then we start our day.”

And, while the unconventional living situation is working out well for the couple right now, an insider previously revealed to HollywoodLife that they would eventually love to build their own personalized family home together, they just aren’t in any rush. “They are thinking now of building their own home, which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY in June. Until then, they can enjoy their Santa Barbara beach house!