Dean Unglert Shares Romantic Photos From His Surprise Proposal To Caelynn Miller-Keyes

After dating for more than three years, Bachelor in Paradise stars Dean Unglert, 31, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 27, are officially engaged! And on Thursday, the reality TV hunk shared the romantic photos of his proposal via his Instagram. “under promise. over deliver. 10.24.22,” Dean captioned the post. In the sweet carousel of photos, the 31-year-old was pictured bending down on one knee while Caelynn gasped in astonishment at the grand gesture. The beautiful backdrop of the Nā Pali Coast, Kauai Island took up most of the frame and made the couple look tiny in comparison to the vast landscape.

Although The Bachelor Season 23 starlet has not posted anything regarding the engagement on her main Instagram feed, she did share a series of Instagram Story posts on Oct. 27. In one of the hilarious clips, Dean was seen smiling from ear-to-ear as he popped a bottle of champagne open for him and his fiancée. She also shared some content from their gorgeous hike in Hawaii and wrote, “that’s my fiancé,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

The news of their engagement was first confirmed by PEOPLE on Oct. 25, but Dean actually spilled the details about the big moment just two days prior. While co-hosting his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Dean told his co-host, Jared Haibon, the story of how he misplaced Caelynn’s original engagement ring. “It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, moral of the story is don’t put your engagement rings in the junk drawer,” he shared. “So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it’s not quite as nice as the first one was.”

Dean also revealed that the 4.5 carat emerald-cut diamond was not yet set in the band, and when he went to look for it the stone was no where to be found. Surprisingly, the brunette bombshell already knew there was a diamond, as Dean had even told her that it was missing. “I Imagine it’s in the house somewhere,” the TV personality added. In addition, Dean said that he let his future bride take her stone to New York to design it herself, because he wanted it to be the perfect fit. Towards the end of the episode he then said that the proposal was imminent. “It’ll happen by the time this podcast airs,” Dean said. “Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs.”

Caelynn and Dean dated for a short period of time on BiP, but eventually split because the latter wasn’t ready to commit to a serious relationship. But before the season ended, he came running back to win Caelynn’s heart once more. Ahead of the final rose ceremony, the 27-year-old and Dean finally ended up back together and left the show with each other. More recently the duo purchased a home in Las Vegas, and frequently share photos of their travels to their respective Instagram’s.