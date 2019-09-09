‘BIP’: Caelynn Makes A Shocking Decision After Struggling To Choose Between Dean & Connor

Caelynn was forced to choose between Dean and Connor during the Sept. 9 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but it’s what she did AFTER making her decision that really shocked viewers!

Dean Unglert returned to Bachelor in Paradise to try and win back Caelynn Miller-Keyes on last week’s episode, and on Sept. 9, she not only decided to get back together with him — but they actually LEFT the show together! Dean broke up with Caelynn earlier this season, and she was finally able to get over him by starting a romance with Connor Saeli. Naturally, Caelynn was completely caught off guard when Dean came back, and at first, she was super hesitant about getting back together with him…especially when things were going so well with Connor.

“It really comes down to what you want to do,” Dean told Caelynn. “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy coming out of this. We’re definitely going to have things to work on — myself mostly — but I guess what I wanted to come here and tell you is that I wanted to try those things…with you.” Caelynn seemed to be starting to get convinced at that point, but she asked Dean if she could have a minute to talk with Connor before making any decisions.

Of course, Connor tried to talk some sense into Caelynn. “I want you to stay,” he said. “I want to keep this going. I feel like I could definitely see a future outside of this with you. I don’t want it to be over. It pains me to see him coming back here trying to when you back and have you leave with him when he left and blindsided you and obviously put you down and made you feel terrible. Actions really speak louder than words. There are no actions on his part that show that he is a guy that is going to be here for you and fight for you and is ready for a relationship and wants to settle down.”

Connor urged Caelynn to think about what a life with Dean would be like back home, and pointed out that Dean’s already proven that he crumbles when things get tough. “I don’t think he’s changed,” Connor admitted. “I want you to be here. I think we have an amazing thing going. He’s already hurt you. Who’s to say that’s not going to happen again?” Caelynn was basically at a loss for words, and Connor was baffled that she couldn’t see that he was the right choice for her.

Caelynn made her way back to Dean at that point and expressed her concerns about the situation. “What we had…you spent the whole time talking about yourself saying what a horrible boyfriend you are,” Caelynn explained. Dean — the ultimate charmer — had something to say in response, though.

“I think that whenever I get close to someone I turn and run the opposite direction or I’m unwilling to open up about myself because I’m afraid opening up about myself will lead that person in the opposite direction,” Dean revealed. “I realize those are problems I have with myself. I don’t think I’m going to improve on this issue unless I stand up and take them head on. I understand your hesitation and your uncertainty regarding that, but just know that I wouldn’t waste my own time in coming back to pursue something that I didn’t think was worth pursuing.”

Dean also pointed out that, while Caelynn may he scared that he’ll hurt her, she doesn’t know that Connor won’t hurt her either. He also promised to always push and challenge her if they gave their relationship a shot. “I can’t tell you exactly what’s going to happen next, but I know I want to try and I want to figure this out and I want to do it with you,” Dean admitted. “When I look at the short amount of time I was here on the beach, from my perspective, from what I saw, it seems like a very steady increase in your happiness. I want to be the one who’s responsible for that going forward and leaving here. I can’t tell you exactly how that’s going to happen, but it’s something that I want to be responsible for. I know it’s a difficult decision, but you put a smile on my face every time I see you and I don’t want that to stop.”

In the end, his charming words were all it took — Caelynn agreed to leave Paradise with Dean and give it a try. He was obviously thrilled with her decision, and they sealed the deal by making out. Caelynn had an awkward goodbye with Connor, where she explained to him that her heart was just leading her to Dean for some reason. Then, Caelynn and Dean both left the beach to begin their future together.