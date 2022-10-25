‘BIP’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Engaged After More Than 3 Years Together

Another Bachelor in Paradise success story has emerged as Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are officially engaged, according to People! The two got together during season six of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, and are finally ready to take their relationship to the next level. On the Oct. 25 episode of his podcast, Dean revealed that he bought Caelynn a 4.5 carat emerald-cut engagement ring, but had to buy a placeholder after losing the first one. “It’s not quite as nice as the first one was,” Dean admitted, urging listeners not to “put your engagement rings in the junk drawer.” He also told co-host Jared Haibon that the proposal would go down before the podcast episode aired.

Caelynn and Dean were both sent home during hometown dates on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Caelynn was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season, while Dean was on Rachel Lindsay’s season. The two then hit the beach in Mexico for Paradise, and Caelynn quickly fell for Dean following his arrival.

Although the two briefly dated on the show, Dean left Caelynn heartbroken when he left because he wasn’t ready to pursue a relationship. However, before filming ended, Dean returned to win Caelynn back, and they wound up leaving together ahead of the final rose ceremony. In the years since, Caelynn and Dean have spent a ton of time traveling together, and even bought a house together in Las Vegas.

Throughout the relationship, Dean has faced backlash for often saying that he does not want to get married. He even insisted that Caelynn should be the one to propose to him if she wants to tie the knot. Within the last year, Caelynn came around to that idea, as well, while Dean has also said that he was starting to accept the idea of marriage in the near future.

In fact, during a June 2022 podcast interview, Dean admitted that he considers himself and Caelynn “basically” married, and revealed that they even have a joint bank account. Dean also previously shared that he and Caelynn plan to change their last name to “Bell,” as an ode to his late mother’s maiden name, once they eventually get married.