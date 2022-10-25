Britney Spears’ Fans Think She’s Shading Selena Gomez In New Post About ‘Hypocrites’

Britney Spears, 40, took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to share another sexy snapshot of herself in a bright-red bikini, but she used the photo’s caption to seemingly throw some shade. “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram [sic] ???!!!!! They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!”, the star’s caption began. She also added that the next time she witnesses someone “with a big budget video sucking on lollipops” that she will call them out for being a “hypocrite.” Britney went on, “yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams … why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????”

And although the “Toxic” songstress did not name anyone in particular, many of Brit’s fans took to the comments section to assume it was about Selena Gomez, 30. “Come off it already. She’s throwing shade at Selena [Gomez]. For no reason. That’s why she keeps bringing up Justin Bieber. Btw she’s talking about Selena and Black Pink’s ‘Ice Cream,'” one follower wrote. Another fan told the Grammy-winner that she should not take things personal. “You completely misunderstood what Selena said and weirdly took it personally, holding onto a grudge over it. Not everything is about you,” they penned.

The speculations from fans seemed to be referencing the former Disney star’s speech at the 2016 AMAs, according to Just Jared. In Selena’s speech, she touched upon people posting their “bodies” to Instagram. “I don’t wanna see your bodies on Instagram, I want to see what’s in here,” the “Wolves” singer said while motioning to her chest. “I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore.” Towards the end of the speech, Selena went on about those who are “broken” and that they “do not have to stay broken.” She also added that whether or not people respect her, she cares “about people.”

More so, the video that fans were speculating about is BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” music video, which Selena was featured on in Aug. 2020. In the colorful music video, the K-Pop group and Selena are seen parading around in skirts, crop tops, and the 30-year-old at one point wears nothing but a striped bra and underwear. However, again, it is unclear who exactly Britney is referencing in her post.

Selena has not publicly addressed Britney’s post at the time of this writing. However, the Only Murders in the Building actress seemed to have been friendly with the blonde bombshell at her wedding to which she said she was “honored” to have attended. “Congrats Britney!! So honored to have been part of you wedding day. Love you!!,” Selena’s Instagram message read. Britney even shared a photo of herself with Selena at the lavish ceremony on on June 12. “After dancing all night I finally sat down and realized who I was,” the 40-year-old captioned the post.