Britney Spears Rocks Red Bikini To Celebrate Release Of ‘Hold Me Closer’: ‘Best Day Ever’

Britney Spears, 40, appeared as happy as could be, in her latest social media video. The singer, who just released “Hold Me Closer,” a remix of Elton John‘s hit song, “Tiny Dancer,” showed off a red bikini underneath a white jacket lined in black, in the clip, which was shared on Twitter on Aug. 26. She started off with the jacket on before she opened it up and took it off, revealing the figure-flattering two-piece.

BEST DAY EVER 🌹 !!! pic.twitter.com/IIlcaF5VXl — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 27, 2022

She had her long blonde hair down and wore tan heeled sandals with the look. She also accessorized with multiple necklaces as she rocked her hips from side to side while smiling at the camera. Jay-Z‘s 2000 song “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) played over the video and Britney captioned it with, “Best Day Ever.”

The new post received a lot of positive responses from fans. Some commented on her swimwear while others pointed out her apparent happiness. “She’s still got it,” one fan wrote while another shared, “She looks amazing.” Many also mentioned the new song, exclaiming how happy they are to hear something new from her.

Shortly before Britney shared her latest video, she posted a revealing photo of herself naked while holding her chest. She had a white sheet covering just below her belly button so the bottom half of her couldn’t be seen and she posed while giving a serious look to the camera. A white mug was placed on the side of her and a window could be seen in the background.

Britney’s latest posts come after it was reported that “Hold Me Closer” has reached number one in 40 countries. She took to Twitter to share a video directed at Elton and talked about the exciting news. “Hello, Sir Elton John, we are like number one in 40 countries,” she said while playfully imitating a British accent. “Holy s***! I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever, and I hope you’re well.”