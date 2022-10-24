Johnny Depp Imitates His Iconic Jack Sparrow Character 5 Years After Last Playing The Role: Watch

Johnny Depp made one fan’s day by briefly imitating Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The 59-year-old actor emulated his iconic movie character that he hasn’t played on the big screen for over five years when he was chatting with a woman named Christine Kelly in a TikTok video from October 23.

Johnny starts talking in his regular voice to the fan, before he effortlessly switches things up and starts imitating Jack’s voice. “I’m Captain Jack Sparrow. He happens to be really close to the top and the bottom at the same time oddly,” Johnny says, before he hilariously slurs his speech and talks about rum like Jack would do.

Ironically, Johnny looks nothing like Jack Sparrow in the video since he’s now completely clean-shaven. The fan encounter occurred amidst Johnny’s “comeback tour” that includes performances with his band The Hollywood Vampires, following his big victory in the defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in June.

Johnny’s involvement in the Pirates series was a major point in his defamation trial. The actor, who appeared in all five Pirates movies, claimed that Amber’s allegations of abuse hurt his reputation and cost him $22 million after he was let go from Disney’s yet-to-be-announced Pirates of the Caribbean 6. One month before Johnny won the trial, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer addressed plans for Johnny’s possible return to the franchise. “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided,” he told The Sunday Times.

During the trial, Johnny confirmed in his testimony that he’d never return to the film franchise no matter how much he’d get paid. He did, however, share that he initially wanted to do Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to give his character Captain Jack Sparrow a “proper goodbye.” Disney is currently working on a female-led spinoff movie with Margot Robbie as the lead star.