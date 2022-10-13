Johnny Depp Shows Off Clean Shaven Makeover In NYC: Before & After Photos

Johnny Depp is sporting a new look! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, was seen stepping out with a clean-shaven look this week. Johnny was nearly unrecognizable with a completely shaved chin, as he had sheared off his goatee and all facial hair for the New York City outing on Wednesday, October 12. He wore blue tinted sunglasses and a matching newsboy cap and drew his hands together in his signature “praying” gesture as he smiled for photographers. The Sleepy Hollow star, who won millions in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in June, also rocked jeans, black shoes, and a casual leather bomber jacket with a checkered scarf. He finished his look with several chunky rings and heavy bracelets.

Johnny‘s fresh-faced appearance was a far cry from his previous look, which you can see in the photo below. During his spring court trial against Amber, he sported a small mustache and goatee, and was typically seen wearing his hair slicked back into a ponytail for the proceedings. In the pic below, he was seen literally letting his shaggy hair down after the $15 million verdict against his ex. He previously lost a libel case associated with Heard in 2020 against The UK Sun.

Johnny’s outing follows a “comeback tour” that includes performances with his band The Hollywood Vampires, and a gig directing a new biopic. A source told us that the upcoming Modigliani has been just the thing to help him move on from the ongoing legal scuffle with Amber. “Although he’s been filming other projects and working on his music, directing is something he’s wanted to get back into for a very long time now,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in August. “He knows that Amber is still working to appeal the verdict, but he’s trying to not worry about that too much. He wholeheartedly trusts his legal team and knows they’ll do everything in their power to fight for him.”

The source continued, adding that working with Al Pacino was especially exciting for him. “He’s so grateful that he’s been able to put all his focus into his passion of making music and working on films again,” the insider continued in the comments to HL. “He couldn’t be more excited to be reuniting with Al Pacino on Modigliani (Modi) and he’s hopeful it’s going to be a huge success. He feels so privileged to be working on this film and it really does feel like the perfect project for him. Johnny can relate to several aspects of [artist] Modigliani‘s life, not only because of his love of painting, but also because he, too, has faced several misfortunes in his life which he was eventually able to overcome and triumph in the end.”