Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Go To War In Wild First Trailer For The Movie About Their Trial

Well, that didn’t take long. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s defamation trial has been made into a movie, Tubi’s Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which comes out Friday (Sept. 30). The trailer was released Sept. 28. and features Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Johnny and Amber, respectively, who face off in court amidst the insane media firestorm over the trial. Mark, 40, looks just like Johnny, 59, with the signature goatee and ponytail. Megan dresses just like Amber, 36, did during the trial, which ended in Johnny’s favor.

In the trailer, a reporter mentions the passionate support for Johnny from fans during the trial. “It’s day one of the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial. Though fans are showing support for both sides, there’s clearly a favorite here,” the reporter says. There’s also a glimpse at the criticism Amber faced on social media, especially TikTok.

James Franco is also brought up in the trailer, when Mark’s Johnny mentions the fellow actor’s name, and Megan’s Amber asks her then-husband, “Are you jealous of him too?” James, 44, was on Amber’s witness list during the trial, but he was never asked to testify.

The film’s cast also includes Melissa Marty as Johnny’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig as Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is being released almost four months after Johnny won the trial.

On June 1, a seven-person jury decided that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was indeed defamed by his ex-wife, who claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed for The Washington Post. Johnny was awarded $15M, while Amber won $2M in her countersuit against her former spouse. However, both actors have filed to appeal the legal rulings that they lost. Amber also tried to have the entire case thrown out by mistrial, but that was denied on July 13.

The former couple have been leading very different lives since the trial ended. Johnny has been performing at concerts and filming his new movie Jeanne du Barry, which features him as King Louis XV. He’s also reportedly signed a 7-figure deal with Dior to be the new face of the fragrance brand. Amber, meanwhile, has been out of the spotlight and is devastated about the jury’s decision.