Kim Kardashian Wears Hot Pink Underwear & Fitted By SKIMS Amid Kanye Drama: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked like she knew exactly how to block out all the noise when there is work to be done, as her latest SKIMS photoshoot was revealed on Friday, Oct. 14. The makeup mogul, 41, appeared laser-focused in the sexy snaps amid her ex Kanye West’s recent social media attacks against her and the KarJenner family. Going makeup free, Kim modeled hot pink underwear and a fitted top from her shapewear line in the jaw-dropping photo album shared to the brand’s Instagram.

The post comes after Kim was spotted attending her 9-year-old daughter North’s basketball game. Kanye — who shares North with Kim, along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — also stopped by the game before he headed out to a solo ice cream date. The outing came amid reports Kim is not speaking with him following all his online drama, according to TMZ.

Over the last few weeks, Kanye has slammed Kim’s parenting, blasted Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, and dragged everyone from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber in the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash. He has also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after making anti-Semitic posts. Amid all this, the outlet said Kim has “totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye” and won’t answer his calls.

The reporting is in sync with a source who EXCLUSIVLY told HollywoodLife that Kim is trying not to associate with Kanye. “After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye.” The insider added, “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

A second source told HollywoodLife that the KarJenners are finally done with his antics. “Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again,” the insider said. “But this time is different.”