Emma Watson Honors Robbie Coltrane In Heartbreaking Tribute: There Was ‘No Better Hagrid’

Emma Watson is mourning the loss of her Harry Potter castmate Robbie Coltrane, who just passed away at 72. The British actress, 32, offered a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star, who was best known for playing lovable giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight of the magical movies.

“Rest in Peace Robbie Coltrane,” she wrote with a white heart and praying hands on her Instagram Story on Friday afternoon. “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.”

She went on, “His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant-he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.” Emma signed off, saying, “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Emma practically grew up with Robbie at her side. She was just 10 years old when she met him making the first movie, 2011’s Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone. By the last film, Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, they had worked together for over 10 years.

The Little Women actress was joined in her remembrance by HP’s leading man, Daniel Radcliffe. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the Swiss Army Man actor told Variety in a statement.

He remarked on Robbie’s spirit, adding, “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.” Daniel went on to say, “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

News of Robbie’s Oct. 14, 2022 death was initially announced by his agency WME to The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away at a hospital in Larbert, Scotland, per the BBC.

Born in Scotland on Mar. 30, 1950, the Glasgow native studied art before taking on stand-up comedy when he was able to make it with paintings. He then made his way to TV, with appearances in Flash Gordon, Blackadder, and Keep It In The Family.

Robbie became part of Harry Potter history when he was cast as Rubeus Hagrid in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. He would appear in each of the 8 movies, in addition to the short film Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

While many people would remember Robbie for his role as Hagrid, he was also a beloved British comic actor. His other notable roles included the English crime series Cracker, which ran from 1993 to 2006, and a two-picture stint in the James Bond world. He also wrote a 1993 autobiography and starred in a series about his drive across America from Los Angeles to New York City in a classic 1951 Cadillac. He was appointed an OBE in Queen Elizabeth II’s 2006 New Year’s list for his services to drama.

More than anything, Robbie was proud of his role as Hagrid. Opening up about his legacy in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special, he said, “My children’s generation will show them to their children. You could be watching them in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly… But Hagrid will.”

The actor is survived by ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, wed​ from 1999 to 2003, their two children, and his sister Annie Rae.