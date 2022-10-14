‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid, Dies At 72

Robbie Coltrane had perhaps the most quotable line in all of the Harry Potter films. As Hagrid, he was the first person to tell the Boy Who Lived his magical future. “Yer a wizard, Harry,” was Robbie’s line and with 4 short words, he became an icon for a generation. And now that icon is gone. The veteran actor has died, his agency WME told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old.

For some, Robbie is known best as one of the mainstays of British television. His credits include Flash Gordon, Blackadder and Keep It in the Family, as well as A Kick Up the Eighties, The Comic Strip and Alfresco. For others, he will always be known as the half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role he played across all 8 films.

During the recent Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, Robbie reflected on his time playing the iconic character and admitted he was glad to leave a legacy behind that will be loved for generations. “People will be watching [the movies] in 50 years time, yes,” he said. “I’ll not be here sadly… but Hagrid will.”