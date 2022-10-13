Prince Willam Wears Boxing Gloves At Coach Core Event With Princess Kate: Photos

It’s the 10th Anniversary of Coach Core, and Prince William, 40, celebrated by rocking a pair of boxing gloves! The newly christened Prince of Wales was seen at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park wearing the royal blue and white boxing gloves as he playfully took out a few frustrations on a punching bag and faced off against another bare-fisted attendee. He wore a pair of dark pants paired with a black sport jacket and blue button up shirt for the event. His stunning wife, The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, 40, twinned in the best way possible, wearing a stylish royal blue button up jacket, black pants, and black boots to cheer her husband, the future King of England, on.

Kate channeled her late Mother-in-Law, Princess Diana, in more ways than one. The entire ensembled echoed the iconic style of Princess Di, and Kate’s massive sapphire sparkler, which was seen prominently during the September 13 event, once belonged to the previous Princess of Wales. She wore her hair down in soft curls and sported a tasteful makeup palette, and finished the look with a delicate necklace and pendant.

The royal couple’s appearance comes after an eventful, if somber, couple of months. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8, 2022, and the duo were shortly given new titles as the line of succession shifted following the beloved Monarch’s death.

Meanwhile, Kate is reportedly taking steps to mend the rumored rift between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Per Us Weekly, a source says Princess Catherine’s upcoming winter trip to the US may include reaching out to former Suits star Meghan. “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” they source told the outlet in an October report.