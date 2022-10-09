Kanye West Reunites With Ex Vinetria At Beverly Hills Hotel After He Called Her A ‘Queen’: Photo

It looks like Kanye West, 45, and his ex Vinetria have started to hang out again. The former lovebirds, who broke up back in late 2021, were photographed standing inside and outside of a hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, just days after the rapper praised the model on social media. She wore a black jacket and baseball cap during the outing, while he wore a gray leather jacket, black pants, and a black baseball cap.

It’s unclear if Kanye and Vinetria were staying at the hotel together or not, but they stayed close as they walked around the location and appeared to check in. At one point, smiles could be seen on both of their faces, proving they were feeling good around each other.

Kanye and Vinetria’s latest outing happened on the same day he made headlines for going on a series of Instagram rants, which resulted in him getting “restricted” by the social media app for violating its policies. The company’s restriction on the account prevents him from posting, commenting or sending DMs, and they also deleted some of his recent posts, including an exchange with Diddy that used anti-Semitic language. In addition to Instagram, he was suspended from Twitter for the same reason.

Prior to being restricted, Kanye also drew controversy for wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at his Paris Fashion Week, which ex-wife Kim Kardashian did not approve of. “Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

In addition to the restriction, Kanye and Vinetria’s reunion comes shortly after he shared a photo of her on Instagram along with a message of support. “Vinetrio, you are a culture favorite,” Kanye wrote, referring to his work on the recent surprise show at Paris Fashion Week. “’THEYYY’ put a mask on you on YZY SZN 9, when I was not looking, ‘THEYY’ do not want an undeniably beautiful black woman to be placed on their rightful throne.”

He added that Vinetria “will change the trajectory of our people because it does not promote the things that kill our people that the ‘MEDIA’ use to kill, destroy and control our people.” Around 10 minutes after the post went up, Kanye shared an alleged response from Vinetria. “Thank you for saying that and believing who I am,” it read.

Kanye and Vinetria dated last year for a few months but broke up in Dec. Their romance began around the same time his ex Kim Kardashian started dating comedian Pete Davidson, whom she connected with during a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. The “Jesus Walks’ crooner also dated other famous beauties like Irina Shayk and Julia Fox after he and Kim separated in early 2021.