Janet Jackson & Niece Paris ‘Catch Up’ & Pose For Rare Public Photo Together

It looks like Paris Jackson and Janet Jackson have left any tension between them in the past. The niece and aunt duo posed for a picture Janet shared to her Instagram feed on Oct. 7 and Janet smiled wide during the family reunion. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson,” she captioned the photo.

They both sat on an animal print couch at a crowded Paris Fashion Week event. Janet, 56, donned a white button-down and dark gray blazer matched with a dark gray tie and white pocket square for the reunion, while Paris, 24, wore a sexy nude slip dress with lace details and thigh-high boots. She had her dirty blonde hair parted down the middle and lightly curled, while her aunt rocked a towering updo decorated with a red, white, and blue hair ribbon.

The middle child of the late Michael Jackson and his younger sister found themselves in years of feud rumors after his sudden death in 2009, and their lack of public outings together only furthered them. They were reported to have fought several times over the years, including during one semi-public instance in front of Paris and her two brothers’ family home in Calabasas, Calif. in 2012. According to the Daily Mail, Janet attempted to “ambush” the family home due to an issue over Michael’s will and attempted to take Paris’ phone out of her hand. Furthermore, the publication reported that the police were called due to the disturbance. The family has not publicly spoken about the instance.

Then, in 2018, Paris was seemingly not invited to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where Janet received the Billboard Icon Award and performed a medley of her hits from her career. The rising singer addressed the snub on her Instagram account at the time. “No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y’all spammed with hatred,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, per People, the day after her brother, Prince Jackson, was seen supporting Janet at the event without her.

She also seemingly addressed the years of feud rumors once and for all. “As amazing and as s—ty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be apart (sic) of our lives considering you watched us grow up,” she wrote in an additional message to fans. “However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS.”

She reasserted her stance by adding, “Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others… well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media. But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public.”

Since then, Paris has remained in the spotlight for her eye-catching fashion choices and budding music career. In fact, she recently caused controversy after revealing her nipple piercings via a translucent, lacy shirt she wore earlier this week. In response to the backlash she endured, she created an Instagram Reel with a sound included that was supposed to be coming from her nipples. “We cannot escape, we cannot come out. Mama?” the sound said as Paris acted surprised that her nipples were speaking to her. She also included text over the video that read, “my nipple piercing wanting to make another appearance after everyone got so angry last time.”