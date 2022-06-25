Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris, 24, Rolls Her Luggage Through NYC After Dropping New Song

Paris Jackson, 24, looked like a tourist during her latest New York City outing. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson was photographed walking the busy streets of the Big Apple as she rolled silver luggage and flaunted a casual but cool outfit. It included a light-colored graphic tee that revealed one bare shoulder, black leggings, and maroon boots. She also had a gray and red plaid shirt tied around her waist and held a mustard yellow sweater in one hand.

The beauty had her hair down and accessorized her look with sunglasses, earrings, bracelets, and rings. She showed off a slight smile as she strolled by cameras and appeared relaxed as an olive green bag was also over one of her shoulders. Her arm tattoos were also on full display.

Paris’ latest NYC outing comes just a few weeks after she first premiered her new single “Lighthouse,” proving she’s still going after her passion for music, just like her dad did. The beauty also made headlines when she supported the “king of pop” along with her brother Prince Jackson and the biomusical, MJ: The Musical, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The siblings showed up to Radio City Music Hall in impressive attire, including a long light pink gown for Paris and an all black suit and tie for Prince, and posed on the carpet of the event.

Before the Tonys, Paris and Prince also attended the opening of the musical, which is based on their father’s successful music career, in Feb. They were joined by their other sibling, Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, and Paris even got emotional during some parts of the show, according to an eyewitness, who claimed to see her wipe away tears. The musical is led by Myles Frost, who seemed to impress the “Thriller” crooner’s kids.

Michael’s kids’ support isn’t too surprising considering how much they’ve praised him and showed love for him over the years. Last year, Paris talked about he made sure they were “cultured,” which has impacted the way she’s lived her life. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places,” she told Naomi Campbell, on the supermodel’s YouTube interview series No Filter. “It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum.”