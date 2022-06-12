Paris & Prince Jackson Support Michael Jackson’s Biomusical ‘MJ’ At The Tony Awards: Photo

They’re startin’ somethin’! Siblings Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson posed together at Radio City Music Hall on the Tony Awards red carpet on June 12th. The siblings attended Broadway’s biggest night to support the 10-time nominated musical, MJ: The Musical, based on their father, Michael Jackson‘s life.

When they arrived on the red carpet, Prince looked handsome in a classic sleek black suit. Meanwhile, his sister Paris looked gorgeous as ever in a long dusty pink gown. The dress had draped sleeves and bold metal detailing at the bodice, while she wore her hair in beachy waves.

Paris and Prince were also present at opening night of the musical, which had to postpone its premiere to February 2022, due to the pandemic. The siblings were joined then by their brother Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, and appeared to give the Myles Frost-led show their stamp of approval. According to Page Six at the time, an audience member recalled Paris wiping away tears during an emotional duet of “I’ll Be There” in the show’s first act.

View Related Gallery Michael Jackson's Kids: Photos Of His 3 Children Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson, Paris Jackson From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Records filed by Jackson's estate executors in a Los Angeles probate court show that nearly $20 million was paid to support Katherine Jackson and her three grandchildren now in her care in the first three and a half years after her son Michael Jackson's death in June 2009. The payments by his estate to his mother and children have paid for everything from school tuition, tutors, vacations, the rental of a mansion and paying off the Jacksons' longtime family home located in Encino Michael Jackson-Legal Woes Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The ever reclusive Blanket Jackson was seen at Barnes and Nobel book store in Calabasas. While at the store for over an hour, Blanket studied a book titled 'Essential Horror Movies,' perhaps sharing the horror interest with his late father, Michael Jackson, whose biggest hit song, video, and the movie was Thriller which came out in theaters in 1983. Pictured: Blanket Jackson BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

An eyewitness reported that the 23-year-old was seen wiping tears from her eyes after resting her head on one of her brothers’ shoulders during the emotional number, and later dabbed at her eyes with a tissue. Reportedly, following the opening night performance, Paris, her brother and their 25 other family members in attendance took the show’s breakout star, Frost, out to dinner for a celebratory meal.

The road to the Tonys has not been easy for MJ: The Musical, which lost its original star Ephraim Sykes to a scheduling conflict after the postponement. Casting directors discovered University of Maryland audio engineering student Myles Frost through YouTube video of an old high school talent show performance of the now 20-year-old covering MJ’s “Billie Jean.”

That performance has since made Myles a Tony nominee in the best leading actor in a musical category. Tonight, he faces off against a pair of megawatt stars, Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”) and Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”), as well as Rob McClure (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) and Jaquel Spivey (“A Strange Loop”). “It’s beyond insane,” he told the New York Times about the nomination.

Tune in to CBS at 8 PM ET to watch the Tony Awards and see all of the incredible performances and winners!