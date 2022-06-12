Paris & Prince Jackson Support Michael Jackson’s Biomusical ‘MJ’ At The Tony Awards: Photo

They’re startin’ somethin’! Siblings Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson posed together at Radio City Music Hall on the Tony Awards red carpet on June 12th. The siblings attended Broadway’s biggest night to support the 10-time nominated musical, MJ: The Musical, based on their father, Michael Jackson‘s life.
When they arrived on the red carpet, Prince looked handsome in a classic sleek black suit. Meanwhile, his sister Paris looked gorgeous as ever in a long dusty pink gown. The dress had draped sleeves and bold metal detailing at the bodice, while she wore her hair in beachy waves.
Paris and Prince were also present at opening night of the musical, which had to postpone its premiere to February 2022, due to the pandemic. The siblings were joined then by their brother Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, and appeared to give the Myles Frost-led show their stamp of approval. According to Page Six at the time, an audience member recalled Paris wiping away tears during an emotional duet of “I’ll Be There” in the show’s first act.
An eyewitness reported that the 23-year-old was seen wiping tears from her eyes after resting her head on one of her brothers’ shoulders during the emotional number, and later dabbed at her eyes with a tissue. Reportedly, following the opening night performance, Paris, her brother and their 25 other family members in attendance took the show’s breakout star, Frost, out to dinner for a celebratory meal.
The road to the Tonys has not been easy for MJ: The Musical, which lost its original star Ephraim Sykes to a scheduling conflict after the postponement. Casting directors discovered University of Maryland audio engineering student Myles Frost through YouTube video of an old high school talent show performance of the now 20-year-old covering MJ’s “Billie Jean.”
That performance has since made Myles a Tony nominee in the best leading actor in a musical category. Tonight, he faces off against a pair of megawatt stars, Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”) and Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”), as well as Rob McClure (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) and Jaquel Spivey (“A Strange Loop”). “It’s beyond insane,” he told the New York Times about the nomination.
Tune in to CBS at 8 PM ET to watch the Tony Awards and see all of the incredible performances and winners!