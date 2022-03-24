Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Kisses Girlfriend Molly Schirmang To Celebrate 5th Anniversary

‘The King Of Pop’s son shared a series of photos to celebrate all the adventures that he and his girlfriend have been on over the years.

Congratulations to Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang who just celebrated their fifth anniversary together! Michael Jackson’s 25-year-old son posted a ton of photos of him and his girlfriend over the years, including a romantic shot of him giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek across a scenic backdrop. “Love you babs,” he wrote in the caption along with a pair of heart emojis.

The photos showed a wide variety of some of the trips that they’ve taken, including the pictures of them in New York City, going to Broadway shows, riding motorcycles, and plenty more photos of them smiling for pictures together. Prince celebrated all the different places and experiences that they’ve had in his caption. “5 years together,” he wrote. “Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between.”

Prince and Molly seem so in love, as their relationship has continued. The pair were spotted heading to see a screening of the short film Something in the Clouds together (along with his younger brother Blanket, 20) back in October. “You could tell that Prince and Molly are really into each other just by their body language. They were smiling, laughing, and holding hands while waiting outside. They kept to themselves for the most part but spent some time chatting with Blanket,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively at the time.

In the past, Prince has also shown how much he adores Molly, making similar Instagram posts for their past anniversaries, and he’s celebrated how much the two have been able to do together. “I’ve grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together,” he wrote at the time.

Prince is the oldest of Michael Jackson’s kids. Besides his younger brother, he also has a sister Paris, 23, and it’s clear that he’s a super proud big brother for her music career. He’d recently shared videos of Paris performing at one of her concerts the same day as his anniversary, and even called one of her songs his “fave.”