Prince Jackson Reveals Best Advice He Got From Dad Michael: It’s My ‘Guiding Principle

While stopping by the Tuesday (March 16) episode of FOX SOUL’s The Mix, Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr. reflected on the wisdom that his father, Michael Jackson, shared with him. “You know, there are so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they’re applicable at all times. But, the one that is my guiding principle is that ‘you never stop learning.’ I graduated [from Loyola Marymount University in 2019], and that doesn’t mean that I stopped learning. And my father would say something along the lines of, ‘the minute you stop learning is the minute that you’re going to start dying.’ ” That bit of hardcore truth left the hosts – Zonnique, Romeo Miller, Anton Peeples, Jamie DuBose, and Jazz Anderson – reeling.

During the chat, Prince’s sister, Paris Jackson, came up in conversation, specifically how she seemingly caught the music bug. While Prince doesn’t share his sister’s love for performing, he did help out her blossoming music career by co-directing her ”Your Look (Glorious)” music video. “When we were putting together this project, and it was one of her first songs that she wanted to come out…it’s difficult to be vulnerable with yourself, and when I first saw my sister sing, I knew this is what she needed to do,” said Prince.

“So, I just wanted to help her out and be of assistance,” he added, “and take on that ‘big brother’ and protective role, to make sure and help it go along as smoothly as possible.” Prince said that while working with Paris, he saw “a side of her I’ve never seen before,” and that was her professional side. Fearing that she would exhibit the hippie vibe that she’s known for, Prince expected her to show up late to the shoot – but that was not the case. “But she showed up on time and was very on the point. And, she also — like my dad, she has a vision for how she wants things to play out.” Prince shared that Paris was “very involved in the selection of her wardrobe and the color palette because it has to match her vibe. She really wanted to be in control of that.”

Prince also dished on why he decides to go by “Prince,” though his name is Michael Jackson Jr. “So, it all started when I was born,” he said. “I was born as Prince, but then, when my brother [Bigi Jackson] was born, he was called ‘Blanket,’ but that’s not his actual name on his birth certificate. So, his name is Prince Michael Joseph II, and my name became Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. And, then, I went to college at LMU, it was just easier for me to say ‘Mike’ instead of ‘Prince,’ because it would attract a lot less attention, especially when the professor was calling out Roll Call.”

