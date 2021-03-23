Prince Jackson Cozies Up To GF Of 4 Years In Rare Photos Celebrating Their Anniversary

Prince Jackson shared a series of pics and video clips of him and his ‘amor’ in his latest Instagram post.

Prince Jackson, 24, took to Instagram on Mar. 23 to share a loving post in honor of his four-year- anniversary with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang. The son of Michael Jackson cozied up to the blonde beauty in a series of PDA-filled pics and video clips in the post and added a sweet message in the caption that was meant for her.

“Wow can’t believe it’s been 4 years con mi amor❤️ I’ve grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together. It’s so cool to see all the places we’ve been together and all the crazy stuff we do usually revolving around food🤣🤣🤣 I love you baby happy 4 years❤️❤️❤️,” it read.

In the cute photos and clips that were included in the post, the doting boyfriend was all smiles while posing with his lady love. One showed them hugging each other while standing outside and another showed Molly with her hands around Prince’s arm in a dark photo full of blue lights in the background. A third was a clip of them riding a motorized bike with helmets and sunglasses on and a fourth was a pic that showed them posing on the bike.

In another pic, they appeared to be in a colder location while wearing coats and hats. That was followed by photos of them happily posing on a set of stairs, at Prince’s graduation, and in front of an ocean.

Although Prince tends to keep his personal life mostly private, he hasn’t been shy about sharing his love for Molly since they started dating four years ago. Whether he shared pics on holidays like the 4th of July, or attended public events like the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala with the gorgeous gal, they’ve always made quite an impression. Back in 2019, a source told us that the lovebirds were “really in love.”

“Prince and Molly are really great for each other, and they really are in love,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Things are very easy for them since they don’t put their relationship in the spotlight. They have a normal relationship and care deeply about one another.”