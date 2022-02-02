See Pics

Blanket Jackson, 19, Makes Rare Public Appearance With Paris & Prince At Broadway Show

Said Elatab/MEGA
Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson, Paris Jackson From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Records filed by Jackson's estate executors in a Los Angeles probate court show that nearly $20 million was paid to support Katherine Jackson and her three grandchildren now in her care in the first three and a half years after her son Michael Jackson's death in June 2009. The payments by his estate to his mother and children have paid for everything from school tuition, tutors, vacations, the rental of a mansion and paying off the Jacksons' longtime family home located in Encino Michael Jackson-Legal Woes
Michael Jackson's children Paris, Blanket The Musical at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. Paris hugging a fan. 01 Feb 2022 Pictured: Michael Jackson's children Pari, BlanketThe Musical at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. Photo credit: Said Elatab/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA824744_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Michael Joseph Jackson Jr and Paris Jackson 'MJ' The Michael Jackson Musical, opening night, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2022
West Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The reclusive Blanket Jackson was seen picking up Chick-fil-A in West Hills sporting a bit of facial hair. Interestingly, Blanket is still being chauffeured around even though he is old enough to drive now in California. Pictured: Blanket Jackson BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
All three of Michael Jackson’s kids reunited in NYC to attend the Broadway show dedicated to their late father on Feb. 1. Even Blanket Jackson, who mostly stays out of the public eye, was there.

Blanket Jackson, who prefers to go by “Bigi”, joined his older siblings, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson, in New York City on Feb. 1. The trio attended opening night of MJ: The Musical, which is a show dedicated to their dad, Michael Jackson, who died in 2009. Prince and Paris showed up in official capacity, walking the red carpet along with other celebrities before the show. Bigi was also there, but kept a lower profile. He was photographed outside the theater with his siblings after the play, though.

blanket paris jackson
Bigi Jackson leaves the theater with big sis, Paris. ( Said Elatab/MEGA)

Bigi looked all grown up for the night out, showing off his long curly locks and wearing a black suit and white button down. Paris was stunning in her red dress, which was held together with a wrap tie around the middle. She paired the look with velvet red booties and her hair parted to the side in loose curls. Prince also looked dapper for the occasion, wearing a black suit and tie, with his long locks pulled back into a low ponytail.

paris prince jackson
Paris and Prince Jackson at ‘MJ: The Musical’. (Photo Image Press/Shutterstock)

While Paris and Prince have both followed in their father’s footsteps with lives in the public eye, Bigi has kept much more to himself over the years. However, in Oct. 2021, he did appear alongside Prince for an interview about climate change on Good Morning Britain. Bigi opened up about his passion for making young people aware of climate change during the interview.

Michael shared Prince and Paris with Debbie Rowe, while Bigi was born to an unknown surrogate. Bigi was just seven years old when his father died in June 2009. Before the Oct. 2021 interview, Bigi hadn’t been seen in public for about a year, with previous sightings taking place in August and September 2020. He appears to have maintained a close relationship with his older siblings, though, as they all came together for their father at the Broadway show.