Blanket Jackson, 19, Makes Rare Public Appearance With Paris & Prince At Broadway Show

All three of Michael Jackson’s kids reunited in NYC to attend the Broadway show dedicated to their late father on Feb. 1. Even Blanket Jackson, who mostly stays out of the public eye, was there.

Blanket Jackson, who prefers to go by “Bigi”, joined his older siblings, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson, in New York City on Feb. 1. The trio attended opening night of MJ: The Musical, which is a show dedicated to their dad, Michael Jackson, who died in 2009. Prince and Paris showed up in official capacity, walking the red carpet along with other celebrities before the show. Bigi was also there, but kept a lower profile. He was photographed outside the theater with his siblings after the play, though.

Bigi looked all grown up for the night out, showing off his long curly locks and wearing a black suit and white button down. Paris was stunning in her red dress, which was held together with a wrap tie around the middle. She paired the look with velvet red booties and her hair parted to the side in loose curls. Prince also looked dapper for the occasion, wearing a black suit and tie, with his long locks pulled back into a low ponytail.

While Paris and Prince have both followed in their father’s footsteps with lives in the public eye, Bigi has kept much more to himself over the years. However, in Oct. 2021, he did appear alongside Prince for an interview about climate change on Good Morning Britain. Bigi opened up about his passion for making young people aware of climate change during the interview.

Michael shared Prince and Paris with Debbie Rowe, while Bigi was born to an unknown surrogate. Bigi was just seven years old when his father died in June 2009. Before the Oct. 2021 interview, Bigi hadn’t been seen in public for about a year, with previous sightings taking place in August and September 2020. He appears to have maintained a close relationship with his older siblings, though, as they all came together for their father at the Broadway show.