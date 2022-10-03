Paris Jackson Rocks See-Through, Cutout Floral Mini Dress At Stella McCartney Show: Photos

Paris Jackson has been taking fashion month by storm and her latest look at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week was one of our favorites. The 24-year-old arrived at the show wearing a floral sweater dress that was completely cut out, revealing a nude bodysuit underneath.

Paris’s mini dress was super colorful and had fringe tassels hanging down it while the hemline was super short, putting her long, toned legs on display. She accessorized the edgy dress with a pair of brown leather heeled booties and funky glam. Paris threw her blonde hair up into a high messy bun and added a bold, dark green cat-eye and smokey eye while a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

We have been loving Paris’s fashion week looks and aside from this floral dress, she attended the Givenchy show the day before wearing a tight black mini dress. The spaghetti strap frock featured a sheer crochet neckline and she accessorized with black, pointed-toe suede booties and a bold red lip.

Another stunning look she wore was at the Giambattista Valli show when she threw on a high-waisted black and white tweed mini skirt with a cropped gray turtleneck top that had a gaping cutout on her chest. She draped a matching blazer over her shoulders and styled the outfit with a pair of thigh-high, black patent leather boots, oversized sunglasses, a pink purse, and a high ponytail.

Before PFW, Paris headed to Milan Fashion Week where she slayed her looks yet again. One look, in particular, that was extra stunning was her completely sheer white dress at the Missoni show. Paris’s sequin dress featured a see-through cowl neckline that she chose to go braless beneath while the rest of the dress was a thin sheer fabric covered in sequins. She topped her look off with strappy white sandals and beach waves.