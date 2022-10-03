Janet Jackson, 56, Rocks Wild Hairstyle For Thom Brown Show At PFW: Photos

Janet Jackson‘s hairdo couldn’t be missed at the Thom Brown runway show at Paris Fashion Week. The legendary singer styled her dark hair in a massive updo that towered over the top of her head on Monday, October 3. Janet let one strand of hair down to reach near her chest. Her full hairdo was so incredible and must’ve taken hours to pull off!

Janet wore a grey suit and matching dress from Thom Brown to the fashion show. Her look also included a grey tie, a long-sleeved white collared shirt, and a pair of grey shoes. Janet carried a black leather bag from the fashion line to the event. Janet was definitely one of the best-dressed stars at the show.

The “All For You” singer was joined by rapper Doja Cat and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Thom Brown show. Janet sat in between the duo and chatted with Anna in a video from the show. Janet also showed off her look in the car heading to the Thom Brown show. “I know it’s going to be incredible, because he’s a genius, truly a genius,” she told the camera in an Instagram video. “I’m excited.”

Janet has been looking fabulous at all her public appearances lately. The “Control” singer showed up to the Christian Siriano runway show during New York Fashion Week last month in a head-to-toe monochrome outfit. She also wore a completely see-through turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high-waisted black trousers that were super baggy. Janet let her curly hair down with half pulled up for that occasion.

NYFW was a big deal for Janet this year since she was honored with the ICON of the Year Award at the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards. Janet deserves all the kudos for being a fashion icon. We can’t wait to see more incredible looks from the superstar in the future!