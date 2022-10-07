Paris Jackson Wears Lacy Bra Top As A Shirt With A Mini Skirt For Lacoste Event: Photos

Paris Jackson is always pushing the boundaries and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a Lacoste event in LA on Oct. 6. The 24-year-old opted to wear a completely see-through red lace bralette as a top and she styled it with a mid-rise red patent leather mini skirt.

Paris rocked a bright red lace bra with straps across the front while the entire front was see-through revealing her bare chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display as she styled the top with a mid-rise red patent leather mini skirt. Draped off of her shoulders was a long orange trench coat with a smaller jacket tied around her waist. She topped her look off with chunky red leather combat boots, a brown leather backpack, and a ton of gold jewelry.

Paris has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she went straight from Paris to LA where she continued her stylish streak. Just the other day, she attended the Stella McCartney show during PFW when she wore a floral sweater dress that was completely cut out, revealing a nude bodysuit underneath. The entire back of the dress was see-through, showing off her cheeky bodysuit beneath.

Paris’s mini dress was super colorful and had fringe tassels hanging down it while the hemline was super short, putting her long, toned legs on display. She accessorized the edgy dress with a pair of brown leather heeled booties and funky glam. Paris threw her blonde hair up into a high messy bun and added a bold, dark green cat-eye and smokey eye while a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Aside from these looks, she attended the Givenchy show the day before wearing a tight black mini dress with spaghetti straps and a sheer crochet neckline which she accessorized with black, pointed-toe suede booties and a bold red lip.