Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.

Just a few weeks ago, Ben had some more father/son bonding time when he walked Samuel to school. The walk came shortly after the adorable pair grabbed some ice cream in Santa Monica, following Ben’s Italian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking of Bennifer 2.0’s incredible wedding, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the ceremony – but a previous engagement kept her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider said at the time of the wedding, refencing Jen and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jennifer had already “congratulated” the couple on their wedding plans as she knew she wouldn’t be able to attend because of work. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source maintained. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom.”

It appears Ben and Jennifer are truly making it work as co-parents. Cheers to them on all the hard work of putting their children first!