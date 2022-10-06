Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Results From New ‘Breast Lift’ In Tiny White Bikini: Photo

Kristin Cavallari, 35, is proud of her post-breast-lift body! The reality star showed off her gorgeous figure in an Oct. 6 Instagram post that included a stunning bikini mirror selfie. Seen in the third image in the below carousel, the reality star wore a simple white bikini and accessorized with a cowgirl hat. Her toes were painted a cheerful yellow color that matched the vibrant decor in her Baja California Sur, Mexico rental.

The gorgeous snapshot came just over a month after the mom of three admitted to having a breast lift. “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids,” she wrote in an Instagram Q&A session on Aug. 23. The cookbook author shares her two sons and one daughter, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, 38,

Also included in the carousel Kristin posted on Thursday was a photo of her and her bestie and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson. They posed together and grinned wide for a selfie wearing tie-dye shirts. Justin gave a hang loose sign, while Kristin pointed at her shirt that read, “NO BAD DAYS”. Following the fun selfies were snapshots of palm trees at sunset, a beach selfie Kristin took, and a picture of her shins as she relaxed on a hammock.

In the caption of the photo, she joked about the need to address the fact that Justin is just her friend and is also gay, and that she is indeed single. She then reflected on the rejuvenating time she had in Mexico. “We came to Mexico for a 4 day detox and while I’ve done a million physical detoxes before, I’ve never done an emotional and spiritual detox. I’m going home with so much clarity and peace and feeling more connected to myself than I ever have,” she began.

“This trip taught me that comparison is the thief of joy- and I mean even with experiences,” she continued in the heartfelt post. “If I’m over here wondering why my experience was different than yours, it takes me out of mine and what my experience is trying to teach me. It takes me out of being present. I’m on a major spiritual journey and I feel like this is just the beginning. I’m going home a different woman and for that I am eternally grateful.”

Kristin shared another slideshow of pictures from her trip on Oct. 4 to celebrate checking something off her bucket list: helping sea turtles make their way to the ocean after hatching. “Another truly magical day and I’m so grateful for all of these experiences,” she gushed about her experience alongside some photos of her and Justin partaking in the thrilling event. “We got to help release baby turtles into the ocean this morning, which was on my bucket list, and I’ll never forget it.”

Finally, Kristin shared some pictures of her and Justin enjoying some waterfalls they hiked as well as another beautiful beach selfie during the getaway. Justin and Kristin certainly enjoyed a varied and renewing trip!