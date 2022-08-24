Kristin Cavallari Confirms She Got A Breast Lift After 3 Kids In Tell-All Q&A

'The Hills' alum opened up about getting the surgery while fielding questions from fans during a rainy day on her beach vacation.

August 24, 2022
kristin cavallari
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kristin Cavallari MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Jun 2022
Kristin Cavallari was seen looking amazing on her way to the AMA's . She wore a mauve colored dress with a high thigh slit , showing off her amazing legs. Her amazing ensemble consisted of an Attico Dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and jewelry from Grace Lee, Lady Grey, Via Saviene, and Uncommon James earrings. 22 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari. Photo credit: Astro/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716784_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kristin Cavallari “kept it real” when a fan asked her about whether she’d had work done on her boobs during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 23. The fan who asked also pointed out that she looked “amazing,” when she asked and Kristin, 35, let her know that she had indeed gotten surgery after welcoming her three kids: Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.

The Hills star shared a stunning photo of herself in a white bikini as she responded to the fan’s question while admitting that she’d undergone the procedure after all of her kids were born. “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids,” she wrote.

Kristin looks beautiful in a black dress at the ACMAs. (Shutterstock)

The breast lift wasn’t the only cosmetic procedure that she opened up about during the Q&A. Another fan asked about her thoughts on getting botox or filler. She quipped about being “super animated” and being unbothered by lines. She admitted that she’s “never done it,” but shared some conflicting views, that while some people look “amazing” with it, there are still some questions to be answered. “My concern is that we don’t know the long-term effects of it (and I don’t mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle,” she wrote.

Another fan asked for opinions on chemical peels, lasers, and more, and Kristin admitted that she didn’t see much difference. “I’ve wasted a lot of money,” she wrote. “Microneedling is the one thing I maybe saw a little difference. It’s about taking care of yourself from the inside out.”

Kristin stuns in red at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Shutterstock)

Kristin hasn’t been shy about speaking about her progress and body positivity in recent social media posts and interviews. She shared a bikini photo, where she spoke about how well she’s been doing with her workout routine, back at the end of June. “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go,” she wrote.

