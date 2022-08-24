Kristin Cavallari Confirms She Got A Breast Lift After 3 Kids In Tell-All Q&A

Kristin Cavallari “kept it real” when a fan asked her about whether she’d had work done on her boobs during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 23. The fan who asked also pointed out that she looked “amazing,” when she asked and Kristin, 35, let her know that she had indeed gotten surgery after welcoming her three kids: Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.

The Hills star shared a stunning photo of herself in a white bikini as she responded to the fan’s question while admitting that she’d undergone the procedure after all of her kids were born. “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids,” she wrote.

The breast lift wasn’t the only cosmetic procedure that she opened up about during the Q&A. Another fan asked about her thoughts on getting botox or filler. She quipped about being “super animated” and being unbothered by lines. She admitted that she’s “never done it,” but shared some conflicting views, that while some people look “amazing” with it, there are still some questions to be answered. “My concern is that we don’t know the long-term effects of it (and I don’t mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle,” she wrote.

Another fan asked for opinions on chemical peels, lasers, and more, and Kristin admitted that she didn’t see much difference. “I’ve wasted a lot of money,” she wrote. “Microneedling is the one thing I maybe saw a little difference. It’s about taking care of yourself from the inside out.”

Kristin hasn’t been shy about speaking about her progress and body positivity in recent social media posts and interviews. She shared a bikini photo, where she spoke about how well she’s been doing with her workout routine, back at the end of June. “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go,” she wrote.