Taylor Swift & Drake Reportedly Made A Song In 2017 That Will Be Released On New ‘Reputation’

If the headlines of their queen Taylor Swift dropping a new album called Midnights in October wasn’t enough for the Swifties, perhaps the report that she has a “secret” collaboration with Drake coming soon will do the trick. The Grammy winner is said to be including the ditty, which was allegedly written in 2017 for Taylor’s Reputation album, on her upcoming remastered edition of the record, according to The Sun.

A source told the outlet that Taylor decided not to include the song on the original release because it was “too direct” about her and Drake’s feuds at the time with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West respectively. In case you missed it, Reputation included many references to Taylor’s drama with the former couple, which had to do with Kanye saying he got Taylor’s approval to rap about making her famous, while Taylor claims she didn’t know Kanye would be referring to her as a “bitch” in the lyrics when she cosigned.

“She knows that everyone is going to think it is about Kimye because it was her row with them which inspired a lot of Reputation,” the music insider told the outlet. “But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place. It’s no secret that both Taylor and Drake have had tumultuous relationships with Kanye, so they didn’t hold back when it came to recording.”

The source went on to say that Taylor rediscovered the track while going through her “vault” as she re-records her music catalog that was famously bought by Scooter Braun’s company in 2019. The move resulted in a very public feud between Taylor and Scooter, whom she claimed had blindsided her.

On Friday, the music manager, who has since sold Taylor’s catalog, came out to say he has a “regret” about how the business transaction went down and feels the fallout was “unfair.” He added in the NPR interview, “So I choose to look at it as a learning lesson, a growing lesson, and I wish everyone involved well.”

Now only time will tell if Swifties get a chance to hear her collab with Champagne Papi, as the remastered Reputation isn’t expected to be released until 2023. HollywoodLife will keep you posted if and/or when it drops!