Ariana Grande Sells Home Where She Married Dalton Gomez For $9.1 Million: See Photos

Ariana said 'thank you, next' to the historic mansion in Montecito that she purchased off Ellen DeGeneres two years ago. Check out the luxury estate here!

September 29, 2022 11:24AM EDT
Ariana Grande is making moves in the real estate market! The “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker, 29, put her historic Montecito mansion up for sale earlier this month and got a whopping $9.1 million for the two-bedroom, three-bathroom abode, which is certainly a hefty profit after buying the place two years ago from Ellen DeGeneres for $6.1 million, per Siteline. The gorgeous, English Tudor home was the perfect setting for Ariana’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez in May of 2021.

The new owner — rumored to be another celebrity as the property was acquired by a trust set up by a famous Hollywood business manager, per Dirt — will be taking over what is known as the Porter House. Built as two separate barns in England during the 1700s, the buildings were dismantled, shipped over to the United States and put back together in the 20th century to create a “Tudor-style main residence that spans a reported 5,500 square feet,” according to the outlet.

Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi had purchased the estate, which features a 1.3 acre lot, in January 2020 for $3.6 million. After an extensive renovation lasting only four months, the power couple listed it back on the market and sold it for $6.8 million to Ariana.

It now features two separate designer kitchens, two indoor dining rooms, two full bathrooms and two powder rooms. Ellen and Portia kept the gorgeous ceiling beams and enhanced the floors which are made from concrete, stone and brick. Five fireplaces also flank the property to keep guests warm in the cooler winter months.

Outside, the buildings are surrounded by lush forestry, providing for a very quiet retreat about an hour and a half away from Los Angeles and Hollywood. Interestingly, there is no pool, which is rare for such a home in Southern California. However, the Pacific Ocean is just a hop, skip and a jump away.

The sale of the Montecito property was kept very private, much like Ariana’s wedding to Dalton. The intimate ceremony was a surprise for her fans, as she never made an announcement. The news travelled quickly though, as the marriage happened just five months after they got engaged. The pair had been dating for less than a year when Dalton popped the question.

While it’s not clear if Ariana plans to keep a home in Santa Barbara, she still owns major real estate in the tony neighborhood of Hollywood Hills: a $9 million pad and a more modest abode purchased from Cameron Diaz earlier this year, per Dirt. The Scream Queens actress also sold a $14 million estate last year to talent agent Nancy Josephson and film producer Larry Sanitsky.

