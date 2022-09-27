Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.

Weston has a new baby sister — dad Nicolas and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcomed their first child together on September 7 in Los Angeles. Weston is the eldest of the Hollywood veteran’s three children, who include 16 year old Kal-El with ex wife Alice Kim, as well. Riko is Nic’s fifth wife in a string of increasingly younger women, and is notably several years younger than Weston.

Weston and his famous dad have struggled to see eye to eye in the past. Still, the musician was seen grabbing sushi in West Hollywood with Nic and Riko back in April, so they appear to currently be a happily blended family. And according to an interview earlier this year, raising Weston seemed to be a truly emotional experience for the acclaimed actor. “My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store,” Nicolas told Access Hollywood back in April, ahead of the birth of his daughter. “I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star is also a grandfather to Weston’s four kiddos, and he gives that a thumbs up, as well. “I love it,” he told PEOPLE in December 2020. “Every second.” For his part, Weston clearly admires his father. “He’s very down-to-earth, extremely loving, and very intellectual,” he told PEOPLE of Nic. “The amount of conversations we’ve had are extremely beautiful. I cherish them all.”