Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Weston Coppola Cage popped out for some sunshine in LA in an extremely rare public appearance!

By:
September 27, 2022 10:07PM EDT
Nicolas Cage 'Knowing' film premiere, New York, America - 09 Mar 2009 Directed by Alex Proyas, 'Knowing' stars Nicolas Cage as teacher John Koestler who opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son's elementary school. Inside it he finds a number of chilling predictions - some that have already occurred and others that are about to. The predictions lead him to believe the world is ending, and that he and his son are involved in the apocalypse. The film also stars Chandler Canterbury, Rose Byrne and Nadia Townsend.
EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage was spotted overdressed grocery shopping Saturday in Las Vegas, wearing a long sleeve white dress shirt with a black coat and sporting his new bright red hair. Hopefully, "The Leaving Las Vegas" star won't be leaving Vegas anytime soon. 20 Aug 2022 Pictured: Nicolas Cage with new red hair. Photo credit: TripleT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA888194_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-lister Nicolas Cage, his pregnant wife Riko Shibata, and his son Weston, were seen exiting Toku Unagi & Sushi in West Hollywood after enjoying dinner together. Pictured: Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.

Weston Coppola Cage was seen with a companion in Los Angeles on September 27, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Weston has a new baby sister — dad Nicolas and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, welcomed their first child together on September 7 in Los Angeles. Weston is the eldest of the Hollywood veteran’s three children, who include 16 year old Kal-El with ex wife Alice Kim, as well. Riko is Nic’s fifth wife in a string of increasingly younger women, and is notably several years younger than Weston.

Weston and his famous dad have struggled to see eye to eye in the past. Still, the musician was seen grabbing sushi in West Hollywood with Nic and Riko back in April, so they appear to currently be a happily blended family. And according to an interview earlier this year, raising Weston seemed to be a truly emotional experience for the acclaimed actor. “My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store,” Nicolas told Access Hollywood back in April, ahead of the birth of his daughter. “I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”

Weston Cage and Nicolas Cage (Steve Cohn/Shutterstock)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star is also a grandfather to Weston’s four kiddos, and he gives that a thumbs up, as well. “I love it,” he told PEOPLE in December 2020. “Every second.” For his part, Weston clearly admires his father. “He’s very down-to-earth, extremely loving, and very intellectual,” he told PEOPLE of Nic. “The amount of conversations we’ve had are extremely beautiful. I cherish them all.”

