Nicolas Cage Welcomes 1st Child With Wife Riko Shibata

Congrats are in order for Nicolas Cage, 58, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, on their new bundle of joy! The adorable couple welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, according to People. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple’s representatives told the publication. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Nicolas and Riko to confirm the exciting news.

In January, the Raising Arizona alum and Japanese actress, who married in February 2021, announced they are expecting their first child together. “The parents-to-be are elated!” a rep told People at the time. This marks Nicolas’ third child: He is also dad to son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and son Weston, 31, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.

Around the time they announced the pregnancy, the Pig star said he believes he’s finally found his perfect match with Riko, his fifth wife. “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time,” he told The Los Angeles Times. Nicolas was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice, and Erika Koike. Alice was his longest relationship, lasting between 2004 and 2016. And when asked by the outlet to list his favorite things in life, Nicolas immediately put Riko at the top of the list! Fifth time’s truly a charm!

Nicolas also gushed about finding his one true love on July 13, 2021, the night they walked their first red carpet. Recalling the moment he knew they were meant to be, he told Entertainment Tonight, “We had a lot in common. She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’” He added, “She had two sugar gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. This could work out.’”

The actor previously revealed he met Riko through mutual friends in Japan while he was filming the sci-fi thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland. In August, Nicolas opened up more about his relationship to Riko, revealing he popped the question over FaceTime. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months and we’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said look ‘I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” he said on his brother Marc “The Cope” Coppola‘s radio show.

Congratulations to the new parents!