Nicolas Cage & Son Weston: Look Back At Their Tumultuous Father-Son History

REX/Shutterstock

Every family has its secrets, but how long can they stay hidden? On the heels of Weston Cage’s shocking DUI arrest on Feb. 6, we’re looking back at the tumultuous relationship he shared with his father, famous actor Nicolas Cage. The facts may surprise you!

No family is perfect, and when Weston Cage, 26, crashed his car into a tree on Feb. 6, his home life was immediately thrown under a microscope. Fans wanted to hear from the rockstar’s family, father Nicolas Cage, 53, and mother Christina Fulton, 49, but no such luck. Weston’s family has remained totally mum about the subject of their son’s drunk driving, which begs the question, how close are they?

#instagood #love #2017 A photo posted by Weston Cage (@westoncage) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

The strain between Nicolas and Weston possibly begun in 2011, when the heavy metal singer was hospitalized and put under psychiatric hold. It was reported in June that Weston caused some sort of violent incident outside a Hollywood restaurant. In the days that followed, Christina asked the UCLA Medical Center to keep Weston for an additional two weeks for reasons that relate to his father. “I do not want him with Nicolas Cage,” she confessed to CNN. “I do not want him in that care. That is not the care my son needs.”

Weston, however, blamed Christina for the issues with his father. “Any problems that I have ever had is because of the relationship that I had with my mother,” he wrote in a statement through Nicolas’ lawyers. Christina fired back with, “My son is under a spell. Weston would say whatever his dad wants him to say.” It sounds like Weston really looked up to Nicolas, as he starred with him in movies Lord Of War and Rage.

Making matters worse, Weston and wifey at the time, Nikki Williams, were arrested TWICE in the same month in 2011 for domestic abuse. The first time, Nikki allegedly attacked the rocker with a bottle of alcohol after leaving rehab together, according to TMZ. The second time, Weston was taken to the hospital to be treated for cutting, which authorities believe was self-inflicted. The couple have since filed for divorce.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Weston and Nicolas’ relationship?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.