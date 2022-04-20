Nic Cage Holds Hands With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata As They Grab Dinner With His Son, Weston

It was a Cage family dinner on Tuesday (Apr. 19). Nicolas Cage and his expecting wife, Riko Shibata, hit up Toku Unagi & Sushi in West Hollywood, California. Nic, 58, held Riko’s hand as the two were photographed. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star dressed as one would expect Nic Cage to dress: he wore a Versace’s Barocco gold silk short-sleeved shirt, a pair of black velvety pants, some pointy Chelsea boots, and a pair of white glasses. Riko, 26, sported a pair of spandex harem pants, chunky white sneakers, and a hoodie. However, all eyes were not on what Nic and Riko were wearing, but on who they met for dinner: Nic’s son, Weston.

Weston, the 31-year-old son of Nic Cage and actress Christian Fulton, made a rare public appearance alongside his dad. Weston kept it low-key, especially compared to his father and step-mom. He wore a black jacket, a mauve t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. His long hair was kept free and flowy, perfect for the late Spring weather. Together, the three sat down for a meal and left the restaurant together once all was said and done.

View Related Gallery Nicolas Cage: Photos Of The Actor Nicolas Cage 'Knowing' film premiere, New York, America - 09 Mar 2009 Directed by Alex Proyas, 'Knowing' stars Nicolas Cage as teacher John Koestler who opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son's elementary school. Inside it he finds a number of chilling predictions - some that have already occurred and others that are about to. The predictions lead him to believe the world is ending, and that he and his son are involved in the apocalypse. The film also stars Chandler Canterbury, Rose Byrne and Nadia Townsend. West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-lister Nicolas Cage, his pregnant wife Riko Shibata, and his son Weston, were seen exiting Toku Unagi & Sushi in West Hollywood after enjoying dinner together. Pictured: Nicolas Cage, Riko Shibata BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Weston recently joined his father on the red carpet ahead of the LA premiere of Massive Talent, the film where Nic Cage portrays a fictional version of himself. “I am so proud of my father and his amazing movie #unbearableweightofmassivetalent,” Weston captioned an Apr. 19 Instagram gallery of the premiere. He included a photo of him standing next to his father, both dressed in sharp suits. “I am honored. What a brilliant movie,” added Weston. His mother chimed in the comments section. “You are the unbearable massive talent my son. Love you.”

Like his father, Weston is of many talents. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School and studied acting at the Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts and the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was also part of the black metal band Eyes of Noctum, and has a thriving interest in martial arts.

“Acting was always my primary art form,” he told THR. “I think that music and acting are the same for me. It’s like my right and left lung, but I did get really infatuated with the style of music that I was into before, and went off to explore that, and I think it enhanced my acting in a way.”