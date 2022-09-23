Lamar Odom & Daniielle Alexis: The Truth About His Relationship With Trans Actress: Report

Fans have been wondering if Lamar Odom is dating actress Daniielle Alexis, after she posted two selfies of them hanging out together on her Instagram. While it’s clear that the former NBA player and transgender actress are very close, sources close to Lamar, 42, revealed that he and Daniielle are just friends to TMZ.

Fans started to speculate whether they were an item when the actress posted two selfies of herself with Lamar on her Instagram. “It’s always blessings from us,” she wrote, including praying hands and a heart emoji. “Lamar says hi to everyone this morning too.”

The source revealed to the outlet that the Wentworth actress first met Lamar when he was in Los Angeles for the BET Awards in June. Daniielle reportedly asked him for a photo when she was driving by, and the two took down each other’s phone numbers. The two grabbed lunch together when the basketball player returned to Los Angeles.

Despite the report, Daniielle appeared to respond to the outlet’s report in an Instagram Story, although it’s not really clear what she meant by her message.. “FYI-No, myself nor Lamar did not speak to TMZ today. So no… nothing new here… nothing confirmed just gossip,” she wrote.

While the report may have put a halt to rumors that Lamar and Daniielle were together, the former Los Angeles Laker was spotted spending time with a mystery woman in Las Vegas back in July. Of course, he’s also had a series of high-profile relationships, including dating Taraji P. Henson for a short time in 2009. After the split, he met Khloe Kardashian, and the pair quickly tied the knot. They were married from 2009 to 2016. After they split up, he dated trainer Sabrina Parr from 2019 to 2020.

Lamar hasn’t been shy speaking about his past romances in interviews, and he even joked about trying to mend his relationship with Taraji, when asked about her and Khloe in a June interview with Page Six. “Taraji is a cool girl,” he said. “So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again”