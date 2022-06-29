Lamar Odom Compares His Exes Khloe Kardashian & Taraji P. Henson In Shady Comment

Lamar Odom wears a size 17 shoe, to give you an idea of the surgical procedure he will need after putting his foot in his mouth following his remarks about Khloé Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson. When speaking to Page Six about who’d he’d like to get back together with, Lamar, 42, picked Taraji, 51, over Khloé, 38. “Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love,” he said.

The ex-NBA star and Empire actress dated in 2009, right before Lamar tied the knot with Khloé. “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter of fact, she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again,” he said. “I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they [were] brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does.” Lamar did say that Khloé was “a great wife.”

Khloé and Lamar wed in August 2009 after one meeting. Their marriage was marred by highs and lows in the following seven years. In 2013, Lamar’s substance abuse and alleged infidelity led Khloé to file for divorce. They split in 2013, and it would take three more years for the divorce to be finalized. During that period, Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel. Khloé called off the divorce, at the time, to help him recover, but re-filed the papers shortly afterward. They finalized the split in December 2016.

Lamar spoke about the failure of his marriage following the shocking 2022 Oscars incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. “He loves his wife,” wrote LO. “I do not condone violence against anyone. [Will] loves [Jada Pinkett-Smith]. I was told love covers a multitude of sins. I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking sides, [and] dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, [and] it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife.”

“Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally, and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” he added in his comments. “Let’s use this as a teaching moment, let’s learn to set boundaries, let’s learn to be humble, let’s learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgment.”