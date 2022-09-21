Pete Davidson Rocks Sweats, Sunglasses In First Red Carpet Appearance After Kim Kardashian Split: Photos

Pete Davidson made his red carpet return nearly a month after his breakup with Kim Kardashian. The comedian, 28, was all smiles as he posed for photos at the event on Tuesday, September 20. Pete sported a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie, as he celebrated the premiere of his new rom-com Meet Cute, which he stars in alongside Kaley Cuoco.

The King of Staten Island star rocked a plain white hoodie and a green pair of sweats, as he arrived at the premiere event. He also rocked a pair of shades with orange lenses and maroon sneakers. He also posed for plenty of photos alongside his Meet Cute co-star on the red carpet.

Kaley rocked a sparkling, gold, plunging dress by Dolce Gabbana. She also carried a matching gold clutch. The Flight Attendant star dazzled on the red carpet, and shared a few more looks at her outfit on her Instagram. She also encouraged her fans to check out the new romantic comedy. “‘Meet Cute’ premier! stream on @peacocktv today!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you New York glam.”

The red carpet appearance was Pete’s first since he and Kim split up back in August. While the comic made a surprise appearance at the Emmys, he did not walk the red carpet. He seemed in good spirits as he arrived for the event. Even though he kept his hoodie up, he did smile for photos and alongside Kaley.

Earlier this month, a source close to the comedian revealed that he was doing much better after the breakup to HollywoodLife exclusively. “While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it. He sees that they were clearly not meant to be,” the insider said.