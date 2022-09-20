Will Smith Makes Rare Appearance In Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday Video: Watch

Will Smith made a rare appearance on video as he celebrated the birthday of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who turned 51 on September 18. The Bad Boys star, 53, was captured singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife of more than 25 years. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday. Thank you,” Jada captioned the short clip alongside several heart face emojis.

The Red Table Talk host was surrounded by her family and friends for the intimate celebration which included her two kids, Jaden Smith & Willow Smith. They all stood around the Emmy Award-winner and serenaded her during the festivities. Jada looked stunning as usual in a long red coat and matching cozy sweats. She stayed warm in cute lavender boots and a fuzzy black knit cap. Will was also dressed casually in a black and white, long sleeved collared shirt and dark jeans.

Jada’s birthday party was held outdoors amidst tables filled to the brim with cakes, cookies, and sweets of all kinds. The birthday girl was all smiles while being sung to by her loved ones. After they finished singing, Will instructed Jada to “make a wish” before she leaned over and blew out her birthday candles.

Will’s rare appearance comes less than two months after Will’s public apology following the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap. Four months after Will slapped Chris, 57, he finally addressed the incident and apologized to Chris in a video shared to his Instagram on July 29. “It’s been a minute… Over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work,” a message from Will reads on the screen. “You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

The King Richard star explained that he “spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and and the complexities of what happened in in that moment. And I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now. But I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”