Kim Kardashian Reveals It’s ‘So Embarrassing’ Her 4 Kids Always Interrupt Zoom Calls

Kim Kardashian, 41, admitted she gets embarrassed when her kids interrupt her Zoom calls, during her time on a recent panel. The Kardashians star, who is the mother of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, attended the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event and talked about her life multi-tasking as a parent as well as criminal justice reform on the How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America panel, moderated by Baratunde Thurston. She was also joined by film producer Scott Budnick.

After Scott praised her for being able to maintain virtual meetings at any given moment despite being a busy parent, she revealed it’s not always easy to handle. “This woman right here, it’s like we find out the governor loves the Oklahoma Sooners football team … She’s on every Zoom. ‘Hey, Kim, the evangelical pastor in Oklahoma is interested in learning about the case.’ Okay, we’re on a Zoom that night, with all of her kids running around the Zoom,” Scott said about Kim, according to People.

“So embarrassing,” Kim reportedly replied. Scott went on to joke about how she has no way to stop her kids from interrupting the calls whenever they want. “No matter how many doors she locks, she cannot keep the kids out of the room,” he said before she replied with, “They figure out a way in,” the oulet further reported.

This isn’t the first time Kim’s kids, who she shares with ex Kanye West, made headlines for interrupting her on camera. Her oldest daughter, North, got attention when she filmed a live TikTok video back in Dec. and walked into Kim’s room as she was lying in bed. “Mom, I’m live,” North said to her famous mother before she responded with, “No, stop. You’re not allowed to” and the video came to an end.

Although Kim clearly has some rules when it comes to where and when her kids post social media videos, it doesn’t stop her from regularly enjoying filming with them and sharing memorable posts. The loving mom recently made headlines when Kanye admitted that she takes care of their brood “80 percent” of the time since their split. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris on the Alo MIND FULL podcast. “She’s still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”