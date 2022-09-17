Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her ‘Just Married’ Robe In Sexy Bathtub Video: Watch

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram video! The singer, who married Ben Affleck in July, filmed an epic “Just Married” robe hanging on her bathroom door as she relaxed in a bathtub, in the throwback clip, which was posted to her JLoBeauty page. The feature took place in Paris, France, where she and her new husband went on their honeymoon over the summer.

The beauty had her hair pulled up and wore earrings and a bracelet as she held up her phone in the mirror. She had on elbow leaning on top of the black and white marble of the tub and looked confident and happy. “Self care in Paris is always a good idea 🤍✨#tbt,” she wrote in the caption for the post, which was shared on Sept. 15.

Once she shared the content, her fans quickly complimented it. “Beautiful as always,” one fan wrote while another called her a “cute newlywed.” A third gushed over how “happy” they were for her, and many more left her heart emojis. Others talked about how important “self care” is and praised her for doing it.

Jennifer’s latest JLoBeauty video comes after she made headlines for bonding with one of her new stepdaughters, Ben’s oldest daughter, Violet, 16. The two were seen on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills, CA and looked content as they walked side by side and engaged in conversation outside the shops. At one point, they also enjoyed lunch together in the ritzy area, seemingly proving their connection is growing strong.

In addition to Violet, Jennifer is also the stepmom to Ben’s other two kids, including Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. All three kids as well as her own 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, have been seen out and about with the newly married couple on a regular basis, including during their honeymoon. The blended family seem to be fitting in nicely together and getting on without a hitch.