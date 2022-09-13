Jason Alexander Claims He Had A ‘Flirty’ Convo With Britney Spears 3 Days Before Crashing Wedding

Jason Alexander, 40, has broken his silence three months after crashing his ex Britney Spears‘ wedding. Jason appeared on PodcastOne’s One Degree of Scandalous hosted by Kato Kaelin and Tom Zenner and shared his side of the story. “She called me that Monday, which was probably the 7th. 6th or 7th. It was a couple days before the wedding,” Jason said about Britney, 40, in a clip from the episode, which will be released on Sept. 14. “We spoke for probably 20 minutes. Nothing was brought up about any wedding taking place,” he added.

Jason claimed that his phone call with Britney, which allegedly happened before her wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, “was kind of a flirty conversation.” He went on to say, “So in my head I’m thinking like I left the conversation and was feeling like, ‘Hey, I kind of got it good about myself.’ ”

In the second clip from the interview, Jason — who was famously married to the “Toxic” singer for 55 hours — explained how he breached the security at Britney’s home on her wedding day. He streamed the entire incident on Instagram Live and was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated trespassing and battery.

“Maybe I wasn’t on the f***ing guest list. I came in through the f***ing back. Either way, this is Britney’s wedding day and she’s locked in her f***ing bedroom guys,” Jason said on the podcast. “So I decided when I am on top of this hill and her house is kind of down and they had security on each side and no one down the middle. Their dumb***es decided to come up around and I just went straight. And so they ended up like a heart, or like an a**, and ended up behind me. They were chasing me and yelling at me and I don’t know what I said, but I knew where I was going.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s reps for comment.

After his arrest, Jason pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated trespassing and battery but changed his plea to “no contest” on Aug. 12. Two additional charges, felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism, were dismissed. Jason was sentenced to 128 days in Ventura County Jail. He finished the sentence but was arrested again on Aug. 16, this time for grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property. He allegedly walked away with a woman’s $2,000 bracelet back in 2015.

Britney was granted a three-year restraining order against her ex after the incident at her wedding. A source told HollywoodLife that Britney was “relieved” that Jason went to jail for what he did. The insider did note, though, that Britney “does not think that Jason’s sentence is long enough for what he did, but she and Sam believe that justice has been served.”