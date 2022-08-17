Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Arrested Again After Crashing Her Wedding: See Mugshot

View gallery Image Credit: Napa County Dept of Corrections / MEGA

Out of one jail and into another. That was the fate for Jason Alexander on Tuesday (Aug. 16), after Britney Spears‘ ex-husband finished serving a 60-day sentence for breaking into Britney’s home during her June wedding. After completing the jail stint, Jason, 40, was arrested, charged with grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property, and immediately transferred to Napa County Jail, per TMZ. Jason’s latest legal nightmare stems from allegations that he walked away with a woman’s $2,000 bracelet in 2015. ‘

Jason allegedly lived at an unnamed woman’s house for a month when she noticed a piece of jewelry was missing from her bedroom, according to TMZ. The unidentified woman accused Jason of stealing it, which he reportedly denied at first. TMZ’s police sources say that Jason “later admitted to the woman he stole the bling — a diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet valued at $2k — and sold it to a local pawn shop.” The woman called the police in Feb. 2016, and the investigation reportedly led to the pawn shop where Jason supposedly sold the $2k bracelet for $180.

Police reportedly returned the jewelry to the woman and issued a felony warrant for Jason’s arrest. He is currently being held on $20,000 bail, per Page Six. Despite the transfer, Jason will have to sit for a Nov. 9 hearing in his break-in case.

Jason reentered the pop culture spotlight after he crashed Britney and Sam Asghari’s June wedding. Britney’s ex – famously married to the “Toxic” singer for 55 hours – went on Instagram Live as he tried to sneak into her ceremony. “Britney Spears invited me here,” Jason said on Live. “She’s my first wife—my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody’s here but Sam. So where the f**k’s the family?”

” We responded to the property belonging to Britney Spears for a trespassing Investigation,” Ventura County Sheriff Officer Wright told HollywoodLife. “We arrested an individual by the name of Jason Alexander, 40 years old, for a warrant that is out of state. He is at our Thousand Oaks station right now and being booked.” Soon afterward, Britney was granted a restraining order against her ex.

Jason pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated trespassing and battery but changed his plea to “no contest” on Aug. 12. Two additional charges, felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism, were dismissed. Jason was sentenced to 128 days in Ventura County Jail, of which he had already served 64 days.