Brielle Biermann Slays Plunging Sheer Black Jumpsuit At NYFW: Photos

Brielle Biermann is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while out at New York Fashion Week. The 25-year-old wore a strapless black mesh jumpsuit that was entirely see-through, revealing her bare chest through the bodice. She styled her gorgeous one-piece with long purple hair and a sultry smokey eye.

In the photos, Brielle sat in the back of a car while wearing the strapless black mesh jumpsuit. The one-piece was plunging, putting major cleavage on display as well as her bare chest, as she chose not to wear a bra underneath. She styled her sexy outfit with gorgeous glam as her hair was down and pin-straight.

Brielle’s new purple/red hair was down and straight while parted in the middle and her layered ends were flipped up. She topped her look off with a smokey eye featuring a burnt orange shadow underneath her eyelids. A glossy nude lip and some shimmer in the corner of her eyes completed her look.

Brielle has been loving plunging, strapless outfits lately and just the other day, she posted a photo wearing a tight metallic pink tube top that had an incredibly low-cut neckline. She posted the photo with her friend Ty French, with the caption, “check out Tyson’s new podcast featuring yours truly! such a fun podcast I’ve been dying laughing at it all day!”

In the photo, Brielle’s cleavage was on full display as the sparkly top was super low. She styled the shirt with light-wash, high-waisted distressed pink jeans. As for her glam, Brielle’s long brown hair reached all the way to her hips and was parted in the middle in loose beach waves. She added a subtle smokey eye with some brown eyeliner underneath her bottom lids and topped her look off with a glossy nude lip.