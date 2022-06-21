Brielle Biermann Models Ripped Daisy Dukes & A Tiny Tube Top While Soaking Up The Sun

Brielle Biermann is sharing the best moments of her life, and her latest Instagram photo reflects a breezy life and sunny attitude. The daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, 25, took to the social media platform on June 20 to share a photo in which she modeled an all-American pair of Daisy Dukes with side rips and chain detail, along with a form-fitting gray tube top. Brielle threw her head back to enjoy the sun as she stood near the ocean in a rocky field of greenery at La Jolla Cove in Southern California. “My happy place,” she captioned the post, along with an ocean wave emoji.

In another photo, she reclined while letting the breeze blow through her long, brown hair, clearly loving her time in the sun. Brielle accessorized with a cute pair of Balenciaga platform slide sandals, a white Prada bowler-style handbag, and layered necklaces for a perfectly sun-kissed look. Brielle’s new look was a nice change for her nearly 1.3 million Instagram followers — she’s regularly pictured in bikinis and recently joked that she “lives in” variations of the flirty two-piece designs.

“Nature meets a beauty,” commented one follower, while another joked, “you belong in the Louvre Museum right where Mona Lisa is. Take her foot face down burn the painting and put you up.” Predictably, many users asked her for info on her cute fashion choices, as well. Other comments were more simple, complimenting Brielle with comments including, “stunning babe,” “drop dead gorgeous,” “marry me,” and “beautiful.”

The beautiful Don’t Be Tardy star has been the unfortunate target of plastic surgery rumors for quite some time, and her mama bear has taken to the media to push back with scathing comments defending her. “All these people [who] think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up,” Kim told US Weekly back in 2018. “She’s 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that’s it.”