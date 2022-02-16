Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters, 20 & 24, & Claps Back At Nasty Plastic Surgery Rumors

The reality star said she was ‘appalled’ at fans accusing Ariana and Brielle of getting any cosmetic surgery ‘other than their lips.’

Kim Zolciak is one proud mama bear who is raring to protect her cubs! The reality star took to her Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to clap back at trolls who were accusing her two daughters, Brielle, 24, and Ariana, 20, of getting plastic surgery. In her lengthy message, Kim said she was surprised after she posted pictures of her “beautiful baby girls” to find “nasty comments and assumptions” being hurled at them.

“Let’s be clear here … my daughters read your stupid ass comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!” Kim wrote alongside photo of her daughters as babies and adults. “My daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!”

Kim went on to say how Ariana has “worked her ass off” to get healthy and Brielle’s “major jaw surgery” caused her to lose weight naturally as she wasn’t able to chew food regularly for an extended period of time. “Nobody had liposuction that’s obsurd [sic]!! I know it’s hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!” Kim added.

The “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker concluded her post by writing, “So next time you want to write a nasty rude comment … take a deep breath and remember what you give out in this world you get back double! It’s simply a boomerang affect. Sending love and light to you all! It’s obvious some of you really need it.”

Back in 2018, Kim first defended Brielle after the young entrepreneur was hit with plastic surgery rumors on social media. Speaking with US Weekly, Kim said the only cosmetic procedure Brielle had undergone was for her lips. “All these people [who] think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up. She’s 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that’s it,” Kim claimed. She also spoke out about Ariana, saying she keeps tabs on hurtful social media comments to protect her daughter. “She has a much different personality than Brielle. So I’ve always had to kind of monitor Ariana’s social media, delete comments, delete comments off of my page, because she’s a lot more sensitive.”