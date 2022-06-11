Brielle Biermann Jokes She ‘Lives In A Bikini’ As She Rocks Neon Pink Two Piece: Photo

Brielle Biermann is living her best life and she’s not ashamed to admit it! The stunning daughter of Kim Zolciak, 25, took to her Instagram on Friday, June 10 to share a gorgeous photo album of herself rocking a neon pink bikini. Posing for her life on the balcony of a Miami high rise, the Instagram model joked in the caption, “True life — I live in a bikini.”

Mama bear Kim was quick to comment, writing, “duhhhhh” and “Nobody loves the beach baby like the Biermann’s.” The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star loves to jump in and support her baby girl on social media, as she did so after Brielle and her sister Ariana were attacked online about their appearances recently. Kim took to her Instagram to clap back at trolls who were accusing them of getting plastic surgery. In her lengthy message, Kim said she was surprised to find “nasty comments and assumptions” being hurled at them after she posted pictures of her “beautiful baby girls.”

“Let’s be clear here … my daughters read your stupid ass comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!” Kim wrote alongside photo of her daughters as both babies and adults. “My daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!”

Back in 2018, Kim defended Brielle after the young entrepreneur was first hit with plastic surgery rumors on social media. Speaking with US Weekly, Kim said the only cosmetic procedure Brielle had undergone was for her lips. “All these people [who] think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up. She’s 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that’s it,” Kim claimed. She also spoke out about Ariana, saying she keeps tabs on hurtful social media comments to protect her daughter. “She has a much different personality than Brielle. So I’ve always had to kind of monitor Ariana’s social media, delete comments, delete comments off of my page, because she’s a lot more sensitive.”