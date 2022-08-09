Brielle Biermann Slays In Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots For Country Concert

Brielle Biermann always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a country concert. The 25-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from the Morgan Wallen concert when she wore a red, white, and blue silk crop top with a pair of tiny, distressed denim shorts.

Brielle posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “we love country music.” In the pictures, Brielle wore a cropped, silk tank top that was in the shape of a handkerchief and was cropped and open on the sides and back. She styled the silky scarf top with a pair of mid-rise, light-wash denim shorts.

Brielle’s daisy dukes were completely distressed at the hems, revealing her toned legs and she topped her look off with a pair of black leather cowboy boots. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves that were so long, that they ended at her waist. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Brielle has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was recently in Miami when she rocked a similar handkerchief top. She posted two photos of herself with the caption, “out of sight, out of mind,” and she wore a strapless silky white, blue, green, and yellow tie-dye crop top. She styled the top with a pair of light-wash distressed denim shorts, braided pigtails, and oversized reflective aviator sunglasses.